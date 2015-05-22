© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
wallow_fire_usfs_ap_sit_nf_inferno_5812328293_6d2fe9b6cc_b.jpg
Fire Season 2015
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2015 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail knaunews@nau.edu.

No Fire Restrictions On Forests This Holiday Weekend

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Aaron Granillo
Published May 22, 2015 at 2:00 PM MST
campfires.jpg
Julia Shumway/Cronkite News Service
/

For the first time since 2010, campfires will be allowed on Memorial Day weekend on the region’s national forests. As Arizona Public Radio’s Aaron Granillo reports, steady rainfall during the past few month means there are no fire restrictions in effect.

Across northern and central Arizona, the forests are lush with fresh vegetation. Wesley Hall is a prescribed fire and fuel specialist with the Coconino National Forest. He says above average precipitation this year means it’s safe enough to be fire-restriction-free this holiday weekend.

“Campfires, smoking, charcoal grills, those normal things that are usually prohibited when we go into stage one restrictions -- they'll be okay to do in the forest,” says Hall.

Meteorologists say El Niño conditions have delivered healthy moisture to the region over the winter and spring months. In Flagstaff, precipitation levels are nearly 140-percent-above normal this year. But Hall says even though fire danger is not high at this time, campers still need to be careful this weekend.

“If you have a campfire, you definitely need to take the time to make sure it’s completely out before you leave it. Those are kind of number our one cause of human-caused starts is abandoned campfires.”

Despite the current moisture, forest managers say now is the perfect time for people to prepare for fire season by clearing brush around their properties. 

For the latest information on fire restrictions in Arizona, head to http://firerestrictions.us/AZ/

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Fire Season 2015
Aaron Granillo
See stories by Aaron Granillo
Related Content