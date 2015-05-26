© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ann Kirkpatrick Announces 2016 U.S. Senate Bid

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published May 26, 2015 at 1:00 PM MST
Anne_Kirkpatrick_1.jpg
Courtesy
/

Democratic Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick has announced she’s running for U.S. Senate in 2016. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, she’s taking aim at the seat held by Republican John McCain for nearly three decades.

Kirkpatrick’s announcement means she will not run for reelection in 2016 to represent Arizona’s First Congressional District. The Democrat was elected to her third House term last year and says as a senator she’ll be able to represent the entire state in Congress.

“I’ve lived my whole life in Arizona and it’s clear that our state’s changing. I think Arizona voters are ready for a choice in the next election and I’ve fought for Arizona and delivered results, and I’m ready to run on that record,” Kirkpatrick says.

Kirkpatrick was born and raised in eastern Arizona on the White Mountain Apache Nation. Seen by many as a moderate Democrat, she has focused on Native American and veteran’s issues, as well as forest health initiatives and the economy.

“I’ve seen Arizona go through too many boom-and-bust cycles, and my vision is a strong, diverse, stable economy. It’s all about jobs and I believe I can make that happen better by being in the U.S. Senate,” Kirkpatrick says.

Last month Republican incumbent John McCain announced he’ll run for reelection, but the five-term Republican Senator will most likely face primary challenges from the conservative wing of his own party. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News senateJohn McCainelectionsArizonaAnn KirkpatrickLocal NewsCongressional District 1
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content