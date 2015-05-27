AZ Schools Chief Votes No On Removing Teachers Convicted of Sex Crimes

The state’s top educator is caught up in controversy, after she voted against removing teachers from schools if they’ve been convicted of sex crimes. As Arizona Public Radio’s Aaron Granillo reports, Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas voted no because she had a problem with the official paperwork.

Douglas’ office says she still wants teachers out of the classroom if they’ve sexually abused minors. But she voted against the motion because of a paperwork technicality. The recent vote by the Arizona Board of Education was captured in an audio recording.

It reveals Superintendent Douglas was the only board member to vote no. The board’s Vice President Reginald Ballantyne III says her decision sends a bad message.

"These individuals should not be allowed to get near the classroom and we have a duty to revoke based on the information," said Ballantyne.

Douglas did not impact the final decision, as the motion passed with a seven-to-one vote.