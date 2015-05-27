© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Schools Chief Votes No On Removing Teachers Convicted of Sex Crimes

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Aaron Granillo
Published May 27, 2015 at 12:05 PM MST
diane.jpg

The state’s top educator is caught up in controversy, after she voted against removing teachers from schools if they’ve been convicted of sex crimes. As Arizona Public Radio’s Aaron Granillo reports, Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas voted no because she had a problem with the official paperwork.

Douglas’ office says she still wants teachers out of the classroom if they’ve sexually abused minors. But she voted against the motion because of a paperwork technicality. The recent vote by the Arizona Board of Education was captured in an audio recording.

It reveals Superintendent Douglas was the only board member to vote no. The board’s Vice President Reginald Ballantyne III says her decision sends a bad message.

"These individuals should not be allowed to get near the classroom and we have a duty to revoke based on the information," said Ballantyne. 

Douglas did not impact the final decision, as the motion passed with a seven-to-one vote. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News educationSuperintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas
Aaron Granillo
See stories by Aaron Granillo
Related Content