No Election For Navajo Candidates With Ethics Violations

Candidates seeking office in a Navajo election won't be able to proceed if they have an outstanding ethics violation.

President Russell Begaye on Friday signed into law a resolution that prevents candidates with any outstanding ethics judgments, including orders of restitution, from running.

The measure won unanimous approval from the Navajo Nation Council last month.

According to the law, elected officials who are in violation can face disqualification from an election. Current tribal officials could be removed.

Begaye says the measure shows the Navajo Nation that government officials will be held accountable.

The Daily Times in Farmington says the tribe's Ethics and Rules office recently found more than $600,000 in unclaimed restitution from cases between 1997 and 2003.