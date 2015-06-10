Small Fire Near Strawberry Allowed to Burn

A small lightning-caused fire is burning on the Coconino National Forest near Strawberry. As Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports, authorities are letting the blaze, that started Saturday, burn to benefit forest health.

Officials say, they’re using the Horse Tank Fire to rid the forest of excess fuel that could contribute to other catastrophic wildfires. They also say the managed fire will help to restore wildlife and vegetation habitat. Recent wet weather is causing the blaze to advance slowly, and it’s burning at a low intensity.

Several area forest roads will be closed until the project is finished. Smoke could impact the nearby recreation area of Fossil Creek and may be visible from state routes 260 and 87. Fire officials say they’ll limit the Horse Tank Fire’s growth to 2,000 acres.