Coconino National Forest Names New Supervisor

A longtime U.S. Forest Service employee has been named as supervisor of the Coconino National Forest in northern Arizona.

Laura Jo West reports for the job on Aug. 3. She replaces Earl Stewart, who left the post last month to work for the Tongass National Forest in Alaska.

West's career with the Forest Service spans 26 years and includes a stint as a district ranger on the Prescott National Forest. She'll be leaving the Colville National Forest in Washington to take the job in northern Arizona.

Cal Joyner, the forester for the Southwestern Region, says West's collaborative approach will benefit a massive forest restoration project along the Mogollon (MUH'-ghi-ohn) Rim.

The Coconino forest's acting supervisor, Scott Russell, will return to his position as the deputy supervisor.