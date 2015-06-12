Officials Monitoring for Plague at Grand Canyon

Coconino County Health Officials and the National Park Service are monitoring for plague at the Grand Canyon this summer. As Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports, the disease remains a small threat to humans.

Every month, County and Park officials will analyze the fleas on squirrels and other rodents to check for plague. The disease tends to be more active among animal populations during the summer months. Randy Phillips is the division manager for the Coconino County Public Health Services District.

“It’s certainly a potential threat, I don’t think it is a huge threat. The areas that tourists normally occupy is an area that’s monitored very closely by the park service and everything so, it’s generally not an area where you see a lot of rodent activity,” said Phillips.

Phillips says if signs of plague are detected early in rodent populations, the effects will most likely be minimal. But he still advises people to stay away from them.

“If there’s any evidence of rodents that you avoid those areas. If you have any pets make sure they are on a leash. And also make sure that you periodically de-flea the animal,” said Phillips.

Plague is usually detected in Northern Arizona a couple of times a year. The last recorded case of human plague in Arizona was in 2008.