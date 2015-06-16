Coconino and Kaibab National Forests Managing Lightning-Caused Fires

Multiple, low-intensity lightning-caused wildfires are currently burning on the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests. In each case, managers are allowing them to continue to burn in order to rid the areas of dry fuels and enhance plant and animal habitat. All three fires are expected to increase in size, but not necessarily in severity.

On the Coconino, the Horse Tank Fire is burning about six miles north of Pine and Strawberry. It began June 6 and is currently 920 acres in size. Smoke is noticeable from State Route 87 and will dissipate during the day, and at night could settle into the Fossil Creek and Verde River areas. Some forest roads are also closed as crews continue to manage the fire.

Also on the Coconino is the Camillo Fire, which started June 14 and is 40 acres. It is burning about 20 miles south of Flagstaff near Mormon Lake. Smoke may at times be visible from Flagstaff, Lake Mary Road and Mormon Lake Village, especially at night.

Both fires on the Coconino have become part of the Four Forest Restoration Initiative.

On the Kaibab, the Jolly Fire is currently less than an acre in size, but managers have set a perimeter for the fire at 1,514 acres. It is burning on the North Kaibab Ranger District about three miles south of Jacob Lake. Smoke may be visible from highways 87 and 89A. No road or trail closures are in effect.

Lastly, officials with the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are conducting a 2,700-acre prescribed burn in the Lakeside Ranger District south of Pinedale Estates. The five-day Ignition will last through the week with smoke impacting State Highway 260 as well as Overgaard and Show Low.