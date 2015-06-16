© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Fire Season 2015
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2015 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail knaunews@nau.edu.

Coconino and Kaibab National Forests Managing Lightning-Caused Fires

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published June 16, 2015 at 3:26 PM MST
Multiple, low-intensity lightning-caused wildfires are currently burning on the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests. In each case, managers are allowing them to continue to burn in order to rid the areas of dry fuels and enhance plant and animal habitat. All three fires are expected to increase in size, but not necessarily in severity. 

On the Coconino, the Horse Tank Fire is burning about six miles north of Pine and Strawberry. It began June 6 and is currently 920 acres in size. Smoke is noticeable from State Route 87 and will dissipate during the day, and at night could settle into the Fossil Creek and Verde River areas. Some forest roads are also closed as crews continue to manage the fire.

Also on the Coconino is the Camillo Fire, which started June 14 and is 40 acres. It is burning about 20 miles south of Flagstaff near Mormon Lake. Smoke may at times be visible from Flagstaff, Lake Mary Road and Mormon Lake Village, especially at night.

Both fires on the Coconino have become part of the Four Forest Restoration Initiative.

On the Kaibab, the Jolly Fire is currently less than an acre in size, but managers have set a perimeter for the fire at 1,514 acres. It is burning on the North Kaibab Ranger District about three miles south of Jacob Lake. Smoke may be visible from highways 87 and 89A. No road or trail closures are in effect.

Lastly, officials with the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are conducting a 2,700-acre prescribed burn in the Lakeside Ranger District south of Pinedale Estates. The five-day Ignition will last through the week with smoke impacting State Highway 260 as well as Overgaard and Show Low.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
