Arizona's 'Abortion Reversal' Law On Hold For Now

Arizona's attorney general, Mark Brnovich, won't enforce a disputed section of a new law requiring abortion providers to tell women they can reverse drug-induced abortions until the matter can be sorted in court.

The decision made public Tuesday comes as the state prepares to defend itself in a lawsuit filed by abortion providers.

Critics have said there's no science that shows drug-induced abortions can be reversed, and abortion providers argue it's unconstitutional to require doctors to say something that goes against their medical judgment.

The law is the latest anti-abortion measures passed by Arizona's Republican-led Legislature in recent years.

Its main provision bars women from purchasing health care plans under the Affordable Care Act that include abortion coverage.

A federal judge could hear arguments as early as September.