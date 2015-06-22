Registration For Navajo Language Referendum Closes Monday

Navajos who want a say in changing the language requirements for anyone seeking the tribe's top two posts have until the close of business Monday to register to vote.

The tribe is holding a referendum election on July 21.

Voters will be asked if they want to determine whether candidates for president and vice president speak and understand Navajo and English well enough to hold office. They currently are required to speak fluent Navajo.

Tribal lawmakers approved the referendum after a presidential hopeful was disqualified last year for failing to prove he met that requirement.

Anyone who voted in the past two reservation-wide elections is not required to register again as long as their voting information hasn't changed.

Monday also marks the start of early voting.