Grand Canyon, Oak Flat Make List of 'Endangerd Historic Sites'

Two historical sites in Arizona have been labeled as “endangered” by a national organization. As Arizona Public Radio’s Aaron Granillo reports, the Grand Canyon and Oak Flat on the Tonto National Forest made the list of “America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.”

The National Trust for Historic Preservation came out with the list. It highlights some of the nation’s most important natural and cultural sites and the threats they face. Both the Grand Canyon and Oak Flat are considered to be endangered due to proposed mining. Anthony Veerkamp is a field director with the Historic Preservation.

“The Grand Canyon made the list because of really multiple threats. Uranium mining, which has been a long standing concern. Also, the threat of new developments south of the park at Tusayan, as well as the Escalade project on the eastern rim,” says Veerkamp.

Veerkamp says Oak Flat also made the list because of its close ties to native culture. For months, members of the San Carlos Apache Tribe have been camped out there, protesting a copper mine near the town of Superior. Those who support the proposed projects at Oak Flat and the Grand Canyon say they would create thousands of jobs, and billions in revenue. For Arizona Public Radio, I’m Aaron Granillo in Flagstaff.