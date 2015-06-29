© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Settlement Reached Between Arizona and Hotshot Families

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 29, 2015 at 4:21 PM MST
KPHO
A dozen families who lost members when a Hotshot firefighting crew was overcome by a wildfire near the small community of Yarnell have settled a suit they filed against the state of Arizona.

The settlement announced Monday by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich will pay the families $50,000 each. Some vowed to donate the money to a new wildland firefighter safety foundation.

A second part of the agreement ends a state Forestry Division appeal of nearly $560,000 in fines issued by the Arizona's workplace safety agency. The state agreed to enhanced safety training for wildland fire crews and will pay the other seven families $10,000 each.

The 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots died on June 30, 2013 while fighting a fire about 80 miles northwest of Phoenix.

