Prescott Fire Marshall: 'We Are Healing But Not Yet Healed'

Hundreds gathered below the stairs of an Arizona courthouse Tuesday to remember 19 wildland firefighters on the second anniversary of their deaths.

The Granite Mountain Hotshots has become a name that forever will be linked with the city of Prescott. Fire Marshal Don Devendorf told the crowd that the community is recovering and healing but not yet healed.

With that, people wearing T-shirts bearing the Hotshots' names and purple ribbons bowed their heads and held their hats close to their hearts. They stood silent as a bell rang out 19 times, echoing through the courthouse plaza.

Earlier Tuesday on the plaza, the Arizona State Parks won a public auction for the site where the men died near Yarnell when they were overrun by flames. A memorial is planned.