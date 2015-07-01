© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Fire Season 2015
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2015 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail knaunews@nau.edu.

Prescott Fire Marshall: 'We Are Healing But Not Yet Healed'

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 1, 2015 at 7:36 AM MST

Hundreds gathered below the stairs of an Arizona courthouse Tuesday to remember 19 wildland firefighters on the second anniversary of their deaths.

The Granite Mountain Hotshots has become a name that forever will be linked with the city of Prescott. Fire Marshal Don Devendorf told the crowd that the community is recovering and healing but not yet healed.

With that, people wearing T-shirts bearing the Hotshots' names and purple ribbons bowed their heads and held their hats close to their hearts. They stood silent as a bell rang out 19 times, echoing through the courthouse plaza.

Earlier Tuesday on the plaza, the Arizona State Parks won a public auction for the site where the men died near Yarnell when they were overrun by flames. A memorial is planned.

KNAU and Arizona News wildfireYarnell Hill FireFire Season 2015
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
