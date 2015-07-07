Governor Ducey Calls For Probe Of Private Prison Unrest

The governor of Arizona is calling for an investigation into unrest at a privately run state prison that left the facility heavily damaged and led to the transfer of more than 1,000 inmates.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday also ordered prisons Director Charles Ryan to offer recommendations on how to prevent future problems.

Unrest at Arizona State Prison-Kingman began Wednesday in a minimum security unit.

A full-blown riot broke out the next day in the medium security unit and left some housing units so badly damaged that prisoners had to be moved to other facilities. More damage occurred Saturday and four inmates were injured.

Nine corrections officers suffered minor injuries in the first two days of unrest.