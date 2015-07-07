© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

U.S. And Navajo Nation EPA Reach Historic Settlement Regarding Wastewater Pollution

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published July 7, 2015 at 1:32 PM MST
navajo_epa.jpg
Navajo Nation EPA
/

The U.S. and Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agencies have entered into an historic agreement aimed at reducing pollution at a tribal wastewater treatment facility. As Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris reports, the settlement marks the first time a tribally-owned entity has paid a penalty for violating the Navajo Nation Clean Water Act.

The EPA's agreement with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority comes after its wastewater treatment plant in Window Rock was fined $25,000 for various pollution violations. An EPA inspection revealed that since at least 2011, the facility had been discharging pollutants above its permit limits into a tributary that feeds into the Little Colorado River. The plant collects and treats sewage from about 13,000 residents and businesses on the Navajo Nation in Apache County.

The settlement will require NTUA to conduct wastewater sampling, train and certify plant operators and hold regular compliance meetings with both the U.S. and Navajo Nation EPA. It will also submit plans to the agencies for a new $10,000,000 treatment plant funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's grant and loan program for rural utility services.

KNAU and Arizona News
Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
See stories by Gillian Ferris