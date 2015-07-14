Arizona GOP Lawmaker To Announce She'll Take On McCain

A Republican Arizona lawmaker who has been exploring a challenge to longtime U.S. Sen. John McCain is set to reveal her decision at a Lake Havasu City news conference.

State Sen. Kelli Ward announced in April she was considering taking on the five-term incumbent in next year's Republican primary. She's scheduled a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce her decision.

McCain announced in April that he'll seek to extend his nearly three-decade career in the Senate by running for a sixth term.

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick has announced she'll seek the Democratic nomination for Senate next year.

Ward is a two-term legislator and a physician, and she'll need to raise a significant amount of money to be competitive against McCain in the primary.