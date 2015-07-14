© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona GOP Lawmaker To Announce She'll Take On McCain

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 14, 2015 at 8:14 AM MST
WARD.gif

  A Republican Arizona lawmaker who has been exploring a challenge to longtime U.S. Sen. John McCain is set to reveal her decision at a Lake Havasu City news conference.

State Sen. Kelli Ward announced in April she was considering taking on the five-term incumbent in next year's Republican primary. She's scheduled a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce her decision.

McCain announced in April that he'll seek to extend his nearly three-decade career in the Senate by running for a sixth term.

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick has announced she'll seek the Democratic nomination for Senate next year.

Ward is a two-term legislator and a physician, and she'll need to raise a significant amount of money to be competitive against McCain in the primary.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News electionsSenator John McCainLocal NewsKelli Ward
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content