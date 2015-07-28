© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Study Defends Young Age of the Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published July 28, 2015 at 5:00 AM MST
New research supports the long-held hypothesis that the Grand Canyon is as young as six million years. That’s what geologists originally believed before a different study claimed it was tens of millions of years older.

The study was conducted by geologists at Arizona State University. It compares the western Grand Canyon with the Grand Wash Cliffs. It found that the canyon is steeper than the cliffs, which suggests erosion started more recently.

“So our conclusion is that it’s younger than the activity on the Grand Wash Fault,” said Andrew Darling, lead author of the study. “If the canyon’s younger than the fault, that would be consistent with the six million year old canyon age.”  

A previous study in 2012 revitalized research and debate when it claimed the Grand Canyon might be as old as 70 million years. That study looked at the decay of radioactive elements in rocks. The ASU study looked at geomorphology, particularly erosion rates.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Grand CanyongeologyScience and Innovation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
