© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Gov. Ducey To Ask Federal Government To Approve Medicaid Changes

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 3, 2015 at 8:16 AM MST
Ducey1.jpg
Charlie Leight/The Republic
/

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to ask the federal government to approve major changes to the state's Medicaid insurance plan designed to encourage recipients to better utilize services and possibly cut state costs.

The plan to be formally announced Monday applies to able-bodied adults who don't provide care for small children, about a quarter of the state's 1.7 million Medicaid recipients. They would be charged co-pays for some services and required to pay 2 percent of their income into a health savings account.

That account could be tapped once the patient completes at least one "wellness incentive" and participates in a work search program if they're unemployed.

Ducey health policy adviser Christina Corieri tells The Associated Press the health savings account stays with the patient when they leave the program.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Medicaidhealth careLocal NewsGovernor Doug Ducey
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content