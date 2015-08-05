Station Power Outage, 9 PM Wednesday

KNAU will go off the air tonight (Wednesday) at 9 PM to allow electrical crews to make improvements to the service on NAU's South Campus. Our backup generator will also be off-line in order to tie it in to the new, larger-capacity power system. The outage will cause all the stations of Arizona Public Radio to go silent overnight, as well as our online streaming at knau.org. We plan to return to the air by 5 AM on Thursday morning in time for NPR's Morning Edition. Thanks for your patience!