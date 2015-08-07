Search Is On In Northern AZ For Missing 5-Year-Old Boy

Air Force helicopters, search dogs and ground crews are looking for a 5-year-old boy who wandered off from a northern Arizona forest campsite while chasing grasshoppers.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said the search began late Thursday after relatives of Jerald Joseph Williams reported he’d been missing for about four hours. Friends and family members hadn’t been able to find him.

The Sheriff’s Office said the boy’s group of about 20 people was at a campsite about 12 miles south of Jacob Lake in part of the Kaibab National Forest. That area is north of the Grand Canyon.

Searchers included sheriff’s deputies, search-and-rescue ground teams, state police and game officers and two helicopters with night-vision equipment from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.