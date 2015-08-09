© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Fire Season 2015
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2015 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail knaunews@nau.edu.

Number Of Homes Destroyed In Willow Fire Expected To Be Revealed

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 9, 2015 at 10:49 AM MST
willow_fire.jpg

 

Officials are expected to reveal Sunday how many structures were damaged and destroyed in a wildfire in northwestern Arizona that led to the evacuation of 150 homes.

Fire spokeswoman Dolores Garcia confirmed that the fire had burned structures in the Topock area near the Arizona-California line, but no estimate was available on the number of affected homes and outbuildings.

The fire broke out in the Topock area, 30 miles southeast of Bullhead City, and had burned about three square miles. The blaze is under investigation, but there was lightning in the area when the fire started.

Garcia says the fire became aggressive Saturday due to stiff winds and dense vegetation.

There has been zero containment.

Crews are building barriers between the blaze and homes and used airplanes to drop retardant.

