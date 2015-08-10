© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

400 People Searching For Missing 5-Year-Old Boy

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 10, 2015 at 7:26 AM MST
jerald1.jpg

  Volunteers walked shoulder to shoulder Sunday in a rugged area north of the Grand Canyon in search of a 5-year-old boy who wandered off from a camp site while chasing grasshoppers.

The search for Jerald Joseph Williams of Colorado City began Thursday after his relatives reported that he couldn't be found.

The boy was with a group of about 20 people at a camp site about 12 miles south of Jacob Lake in the Kaibab National Forest.

Gerry Blair, a spokesman for the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, says no signs of the boy have been found, but officers and volunteers are continuing the search.

Four hundred people were looking for the boy Sunday, and a number of aircraft were flying over the area in search of the 5-year-old.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press