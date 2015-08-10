400 People Searching For Missing 5-Year-Old Boy

Volunteers walked shoulder to shoulder Sunday in a rugged area north of the Grand Canyon in search of a 5-year-old boy who wandered off from a camp site while chasing grasshoppers.

The search for Jerald Joseph Williams of Colorado City began Thursday after his relatives reported that he couldn't be found.

The boy was with a group of about 20 people at a camp site about 12 miles south of Jacob Lake in the Kaibab National Forest.

Gerry Blair, a spokesman for the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, says no signs of the boy have been found, but officers and volunteers are continuing the search.

Four hundred people were looking for the boy Sunday, and a number of aircraft were flying over the area in search of the 5-year-old.