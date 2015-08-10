New Evacuation Ordered In Northern Arizona Wildfire

Worsening conditions at a wildfire in northwestern Arizona have prompted authorities to order a mandatory evacuation for 700 homes.

The evacuation issued Sunday marks the second such order this weekend and brings the number of evacuated homes in the Topock area near the Arizona-California line up to 850.

Fire spokeswoman Dolores Garcia says the evacuation was ordered Sunday after humidity levels dropped, winds grew stronger and crews struggled to deal with a blaze burning in thick vegetation.

The worsening conditions caused the fire to grow from 3 square miles to nearly 8 square miles.

The blaze has already damaged and destroyed structures, but no estimate was available on the number of affected homes and outbuildings.

The fire broke out Saturday in the Topock area, 30 miles southeast of Bullhead City.