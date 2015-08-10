© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
wallow_fire_usfs_ap_sit_nf_inferno_5812328293_6d2fe9b6cc_b.jpg
Fire Season 2015
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2015 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail knaunews@nau.edu.

New Evacuation Ordered In Northern Arizona Wildfire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 10, 2015 at 7:29 AM MST
willow_fire1.jpg
Mohave County Division of Emergency ManagemenT
/

  Worsening conditions at a wildfire in northwestern Arizona have prompted authorities to order a mandatory evacuation for 700 homes.

The evacuation issued Sunday marks the second such order this weekend and brings the number of evacuated homes in the Topock area near the Arizona-California line up to 850.

Fire spokeswoman Dolores Garcia says the evacuation was ordered Sunday after humidity levels dropped, winds grew stronger and crews struggled to deal with a blaze burning in thick vegetation.

The worsening conditions caused the fire to grow from 3 square miles to nearly 8 square miles.

The blaze has already damaged and destroyed structures, but no estimate was available on the number of affected homes and outbuildings.

The fire broke out Saturday in the Topock area, 30 miles southeast of Bullhead City.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Fire Season 2015
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content