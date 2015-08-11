© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Fire Season 2015
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2015 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail knaunews@nau.edu.

Wildfire Evacuation Order Lifted For 900 Homes In Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Aaron Granillo
Published August 11, 2015 at 7:55 AM MST
Authorities lifted an evacuation order Monday for most of the 1,000 homes that were once threatened by the 10-square-mile Willow Fire near the Arizona-California line.

Byron Steward, emergency management coordinator for Mohave County, estimates that only 100 homes in the Topock area southeast of Bullhead City will remain evacuated because they're located near 11 structures that were burned Saturday.

Steward says the evacuation order was lifted late Monday morning for 900 homes after crews made solid efforts in protecting them and conditions there became more favorable. Crews stopped the fire's progress into one subdivision Sunday.

It's not yet known whether the 11 burned structures were homes or outbuildings and whether they were damaged or destroyed.

 

For up-to-date information on the Willow Fire, see http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/4465/

