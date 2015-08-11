Wildfire Evacuation Order Lifted For 900 Homes In Arizona

Authorities lifted an evacuation order Monday for most of the 1,000 homes that were once threatened by the 10-square-mile Willow Fire near the Arizona-California line.

Byron Steward, emergency management coordinator for Mohave County, estimates that only 100 homes in the Topock area southeast of Bullhead City will remain evacuated because they're located near 11 structures that were burned Saturday.

Steward says the evacuation order was lifted late Monday morning for 900 homes after crews made solid efforts in protecting them and conditions there became more favorable. Crews stopped the fire's progress into one subdivision Sunday.

It's not yet known whether the 11 burned structures were homes or outbuildings and whether they were damaged or destroyed.

For up-to-date information on the Willow Fire, see http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/4465/.