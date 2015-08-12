Autopsy: 5-Year-old Arizona Boy Likely Died From Exposure

Authorities say a 5-year-old Arizona boy found dead after vanishing from a campsite north of the Grand Canyon likely died from exposure.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday on Jerold Joseph Williams, a day after his body was found by a search crew off a forest service road.

The Colorado City child had wandered away from a campsite last Thursday in the Kaibab National Forest while chasing grasshoppers. Coconino County authorities say the boy's body was found fully clothed with no obvious external injuries and no evidence of foul play.

The county medical examiner's preliminary findings say it appears to be accidental death due to environmental exposure and boy likely didn't survive the first night.