Brain Food: Tracking Golden Eagles In Northern AZ

Scientists are concerned golden eagles aren't reproducing as well as they should. They suspect climate change and disruption of habitat from development might be affecting them.

Avian ecologist Tom Koronkiewicz is tracking two of the giant birds in northern Arizona to get a baseline understanding of their behavior and well-being. He's named them "Susan" and "Bill Charles". Koronkiewicz says the birds successfully nested this year. "They each fledged one young and shortly before fledging and up until today, both of those eagles stay within that nesting area - so close, so tight - which is certainly indicative of the great resources that are out there." He adds, "All they need is within the immediate proximity of that nesting area."

Credit Tom Koronkiewicz / "Bill Charles" (L) and his offspring.

Koronkiewicz is using GPS telemetry to create a maze of lines from the goldens' cliff-top nests near the south rim of the Grand Canyon, across miles of grassland, and then back again. He says the today's technology, including the use of Google Earth, allows him to see the birds' spatial use of the area. " We can pan down and see the birds' location points up to 3 or 4,000 feet above ground level, and we can actually see foraging attempts when they come down to the ground. It's amazing because if I get up in the middle of the night for a snack, I just open up my laptop and go check on Susan."

Not much is known about the populations and habits of golden eagles in northern Arizona. Koronkiewicz estimates there are at least 13 pairs of nesting birds within his study range. He hopes his research will lead to what's called "ecological uplift" - the increase of populations through land management strategies aimed at providing more prey and habitat. That way, golden eagles like "Susan" and "Bill Charles" have a better chance for survival.