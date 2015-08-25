© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

N. Ariz. Petition Calls for Mining Reform on Public Lands

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published August 25, 2015 at 5:00 AM MST

A petition submitted today by a nonprofit environmental group seeks to trigger federal reform of uranium mining regulations on public lands.

The petition focuses on so-called “zombie” mines that have been reopened after long periods of inactivity. It asks for limits on how long a mine can remain on standby, as well as new environmental reviews when an old mine reopens. It also proposes regular inspections of inactive mines, long-term water monitoring and firm deadlines for reclamation.  

The Grand Canyon Trust prepared the petition with the support of environmental groups, native nations and local governments, including the Havasupai Tribal Council and Coconino County.

Energy Fuels Resources, a Colorado-based company, has reopened two uranium mines in the Grand Canyon area in recent years, and plans to open another this fall. A company representative says interest in nuclear power as a carbon-free energy source has increased the demand for uranium.  

The U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Bureau of Land Management are required to evaluate and respond to the proposed reforms.  

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News UraniumminingGrand Canyon TrustScience and Innovation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content