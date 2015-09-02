EPA Proposes to Ban Drain Disposal of Pharmaceutical Waste

A proposed federal regulation would limit the pharmaceutical chemicals reaching the nation’s waterways.

The rule will affect hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and long-term care centers. They’ll be banned from flushing pharmaceuticals classified as hazardous waste down the drain. That includes chemotherapy drugs, blood thinners, nicotine and certain nutritional supplements.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says that health care facilities commonly flush unused drugs. Trace amounts of pharmaceuticals have been found in many U.S. waterways.

The agency will accept public comment before finalizing the rule. The regulation will not apply to individuals. Public health officials ask that prescription users return unwanted medications to authorized collectors when possible.