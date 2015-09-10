© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

DPS Investigating a New String of Possible Phoenix Freeway Shootings

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published September 10, 2015 at 3:27 PM MST
knxv_suspicious_activity_1441906716022_23793561_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
ABC15
/

Law enforcement officials are investigating at least three more possible freeway shootings in Phoenix. In the past two weeks, authorities have confirmed 11 cases of projectiles or bullets hitting moving vehicles. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

Almost all of the incidents that began Aug. 29 have occurred on I-10 in central and west Phoenix. Department of Public Safety officials say most of those have been shootings, while some have involved unspecified “projectiles.”

At a Phoenix press conference, DPS Director Frank Milstead characterized the incidents as acts of domestic “terrorism.”

635774105247755222--96V2065.jpg
Credit Rob Schumacher/The Republic
/
A pickup truck window was shattered while driving on I-10 Wed, Sept. 9, possibly as part of the string of Phoenix freeway shootings.

“Any time that you have multiple shootings against American citizens on a highway that’s terrorism. They’re trying to frighten or kill somebody,” said Milstead.

Authorities say none of the incidents have resulted in serious injuries. Investigators have not confirmed if the string of crimes is related, and they have no suspects at this time.

DPS officials are encouraging anyone with information to call the agency’s hotline, (602)  644-5805.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
