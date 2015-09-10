DPS Investigating a New String of Possible Phoenix Freeway Shootings

Law enforcement officials are investigating at least three more possible freeway shootings in Phoenix. In the past two weeks, authorities have confirmed 11 cases of projectiles or bullets hitting moving vehicles. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

Almost all of the incidents that began Aug. 29 have occurred on I-10 in central and west Phoenix. Department of Public Safety officials say most of those have been shootings, while some have involved unspecified “projectiles.”

At a Phoenix press conference, DPS Director Frank Milstead characterized the incidents as acts of domestic “terrorism.”

Credit Rob Schumacher/The Republic / A pickup truck window was shattered while driving on I-10 Wed, Sept. 9, possibly as part of the string of Phoenix freeway shootings.

“Any time that you have multiple shootings against American citizens on a highway that’s terrorism. They’re trying to frighten or kill somebody,” said Milstead.

Authorities say none of the incidents have resulted in serious injuries. Investigators have not confirmed if the string of crimes is related, and they have no suspects at this time.

DPS officials are encouraging anyone with information to call the agency’s hotline, (602) 644-5805.