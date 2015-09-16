AZ Education Board Votes To Sue If Needed vs Schools Chief

The Arizona Board of Education has voted to sue if necessary to force Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas to give remote access to the board investigators.

The board also voted Tuesday to demand Douglas redirect web traffic to the board's new website and to sue if she doesn't.

Douglas didn't attend the board's special meeting.

She instead released a statement saying the "real legal issues will be decided in the courts."

Douglas' spokesman Charles Tack says no one gets remote access to the records the board seeks because they contain sensitive personal and student information.

He didn't immediately comment on the website issue.

The Board and Douglas have been at odds since February, when she tried to fire the board's executive staff.