Kingman Pursues Ban On Cellphones While Driving

The Kingman City Council is working to make checking your phone while driving illegal.On Tuesday, the council moved to pursue a ban on talking, texting or emailing on a phone, as well as changing the song on an iPod or MP3 player.

The Kingman Daily Miner reports that City Attorney Carl Cooper will draft a proposed ordinance with several options for the full council to review.

Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper said the Kingman Police Department supports the ban and encouraged members to research the issue.

Kingman's proposed ordinance would make using a handheld electronic device while driving a primary offense; one that would allow law enforcement officers to have probable cause to stop a driver.

Nevada, Flagstaff, Phoenix, Tucson and Coconino County have similar bans in place.