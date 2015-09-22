© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Suicides Prompt State Of Emergency On Navajo Nation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published September 22, 2015 at 8:33 AM MST
MonumentValley.jpg
Navajo Nation Government
/

Navajo Nation officials in Utah have declared a state of emergency following a string of recent suicides among young people.

The declaration means emergency funding will be made available to Utah's Navajo Health System, as well as other agencies across the Navajo Nation including in Arizona and New Mexico. Over the last few months, the small community of Montezuma Creek, Utah has experienced a spike in suicides among teenagers and young adults.

The funds will be used to increase suicide prevention efforts in primary and secondary schools across the Navajo Nation, create a network of health professionals, and implement education programs focusing on awareness and destigmatizing mental illness and treatment.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez are working with the Navajo Department of Emergency Management and the Navajo Division of Health to address the issue. Tribal leaders will meet this week in Window Rock to discuss suicide intervention and response. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, the suicide rate for Native American youth ages 15 to 24 is nearly four times higher than the national average.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News public healthLocal NewsNavajo Nation
Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
See stories by Gillian Ferris
Related Content