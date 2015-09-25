© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Rare 'Supermoon' Eclipse to Take Place Sunday Evening

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published September 25, 2015 at 5:00 AM MST
Adam Block/Mount Lemmon SkyCenter/University of Arizona
This weekend, sky watchers will see a rare astronomical event . . . the total eclipse of a “supermoon.”  The last time this happened was more than 30 years ago.

Sunday’s lunar eclipse is special. It coincides with a “supermoon,” when the moon is both full and closest to Earth in its orbit. That makes the moon appear bigger and brighter than usual.  

Arizonans will see the moon rise in the eastern sky just after 6 p.m. Earth’s shadow will already be darkening the lunar landscape to a deep red. That’s why it’s also known as a “blood moon.”

Astronomers say the combination of a total lunar eclipse and a supermoon happens only once every few decades. The next one will be in 2033.

The Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter near Tucson will stream live images of the eclipse online.

KNAU and Arizona News
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
