Arizona Schools Chief To Present K-12 Education Fix

Arizona's top school official is set to roll out a plan to fix the state's struggling K-12 school system.

Superintendent of Instruction Diane Douglas will announce the group of policy initiatives at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Douglas called for an additional $400 million in school funding as an initial part of that policy on Sept. 11. She plans to provide details of the remainder of her "comprehensive" plan to overhaul the state's public school system at Thursday's event.

Douglas campaigned last year on repealing the state's Common Core school standards. Since she's taken office, she's battled with the state Board of Education over control of that policy-making body's staff.

On Wednesday, the board sued Douglas over her failure to support board investigators.