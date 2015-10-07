11 Inmates Indicted In Riot At Kingman Prison

Authorities say 11 inmates have been indicted on charges stemming from the riots at a private prison in Kingman in early July.

Deputy Mohave County Attorney Rod Albright said Tuesday that only those inmates who could be positively identified were charged in the July 1 riot at the Cerbat Unit.

He says additional charges will be filed in the July 2 and July 4 riots in the Hualapai Unit.

Albright says fewer inmates in the Hualapai Unit will be charged because the cameras were broken more quickly than those in the Cerbat Unit.

He says the names of inmates charged cannot be released until they're served with the indictments.

The felony charges include participating in a riot, destruction of a public jail, criminal damage and aggravated assault on corrections officers.