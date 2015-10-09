© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

1 Dead 3 Wounded in NAU Shooting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 9, 2015 at 5:54 AM MST

Officials say one person is dead and three others are wounded following an early morning shooting at Northern Arizona University

School public relations director Cindy Brown says the suspected shooter is in custody.

She says the first police call about the gunfire came in at 1:20 a.m. PDT Friday.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot outside Mountainview Hall dormitory at the northeast side of the Flagstgaff campus.

Brown says she doesn't know what caused the shooting and also didn't have any details about the suspect and victims, their conditions and whether they are students.

The university said in a posting on its Twitter account that the situation on campus was stabilized and the campus was not on lockdown.

A family assistance center has been set up in the ballroom of 1899 Bar and Grill, 307 W Dupont Ave. Long Distance parents may call 928-523-0007. 

 

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press