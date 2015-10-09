NAU Shooting Suspect Faces First Degree Murder and Assault Charges

The suspect in this morning’s shooting on the Northern Arizona University campus made his initial court appearance this afternoon. Steven Jones faces one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

Court documents show Jones told NAU police he retrieved a gun from his car as he was being chased following a fistfight early this morning. Jones said he announced he had a gun and as two people approached him, he shot. He was quickly taken into custody by NAU police without incident, and is being held on a $2 million cash-only bond.

Witnesses say none of the victims appeared to be armed.

Colin Brough, an NAU freshman from Colorado, was killed. Three other NAU students were taken to Flagstaff Medical Center. Authorities have not announced their conditions.

The incident occurred near the Mountainview dorm on the NAU campus, which houses many of the students involved in the university’s Greek system. A representative for the Delta Chi fraternity says all four victims were members, but the suspect was not.

University officials are continuing to investigate the shooting.