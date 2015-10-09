NAU Shooting Updates

12:30 p.m. UPDATE:

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The four victims in the overnight shooting at Northern Arizona University were all members of the same fraternity.

Delta Chi executive director Justin Sherman said in a letter in the aftermath of the shooting that Colin Brough, Nicholas Prato, Kyle Zientek and Nicholas Piring were members of the fraternity. Brough died and the others are hospitalized.

The alleged gunman – 18-year-old Steven Jones – was not a member of the fraternity.

NAU says an error in its alert system kept some people on its distribution list from getting an initial message warning of an active shooter.

The university says an error resulted in only "partial distribution" of the initial alert. University spokesman Eric Dieterle declined to elaborate or to say how many people didn't get the initial message.

A final all-clear message was sent to the entire campus at 2:52 a.m.

10:05 a.m. UPDATE:

Delta Chi Fraternity has confirmed that some of its members were involved in the early morning shooting on the NAU campus Friday. It took place outside Mountain View dorm, which houses most of the students involved in the university's Greek system.

8 a.m. UPDATE:

Northern Arizona University officials have released the names of the victims following this morning’s shooting on campus. One NAU student, Colin Brough, was confirmed to have been killed and three others – Nicholas Prato, Kyle Zientek and Nicholas Piring – are currently being treated at Flagstaff Medical Center.

Authorities have identified 18-year-old NAU student Steven Jones as the shooter.