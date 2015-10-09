Social Media Account Believed to Show Shooting Suspect's Interest in Guns
An Instragram account believed to be that of the NAU campus shooting suspect shows him posing with various firearms. Photos from the account named “_steven_jones”, shows what appears to be 18-year-old freshman Steven Jones holding a shotgun while wearing American flag attire, and another fully automatic gun.
The photos were pulled from Instgram Friday morning following the shooting that left one dead and three injured on the NAU campus.