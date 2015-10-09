© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Social Media Account Believed to Show Shooting Suspect's Interest in Guns

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 9, 2015 at 1:05 PM MST
image3.png

An Instragram account believed to be that of the NAU campus shooting suspect shows him posing with various firearms. Photos from the account named “_steven_jones”, shows what appears to be 18-year-old freshman Steven Jones holding a shotgun while wearing American flag attire, and another fully automatic gun.

The photos were pulled from Instgram Friday morning following the shooting that left one dead and three injured on the NAU campus. 

image4.png

StevenJones.jpg
NAU
/
The mug shot of NAU shooting suspect Steven Jones.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News NAULocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
