NAU Solidarity Walk Planned for Tuesday in the Wake of Campus Shooting

Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng is urging the campus to unite in the wake of last week’s deadly shooting involving students. As part of the effort, NAU is hosting a campus walk today. Students, staff, faculty and community members are invited to join, as an act of solidarity.

“As we begin a new week on campus, the events that took place on Friday continue to weigh heavy on our minds,” wrote Cheng in a campus-wide e-mail. “We have experienced a terrible tragedy that has left us all in a state of shock.”

University officials will pause campus activities and are asking faculty to release students from class to join the procession. The walk will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the South Quad on campus and continue to the Old Main building on north campus where there will be a brief program of speakers beginning at 4:15.

Anyone walking in the procession are encouraged to wear navy blue or NAU attire.

“Over the last few days, I have also drawn strength from the resiliency of our students,” wrote Cheng. “They have demonstrated their fortitude and compassion during a time of great sorrow—as evidenced in the Friday night vigil hosted by fraternity and sorority life.”

A map of the walk route can be found here: http://cmsassets.nau.edu/images/1012-1013_pedway-walk-route_v1.jpg.