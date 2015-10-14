Hotshots' Families At Odds With Phoenix Nonprofit Over Funds

Families of 19 fallen firefighters in north-central Arizona say they haven't seen money raised in their name by a Phoenix nonprofit organization.

The Arizona Republic reports that Prescott Firefighter Charities now is asking the Arizona Foundation for Charitable Support to stop using the Granite Mountain Hotshots' logo.

The foundation hasn't distributed funds from a 2014 golf tournament held in Prescott and a similar event held at a Scottsdale course last month.

The events' organizer says he welcomes requests from the surviving families for the money that was raised.

However, the non-profit has less than $2,000 to distribute because the two golf tournaments combined didn't cover much more than their expenses after failing to attract major sponsors.

The 19 firefighters were killed while battling a June 2013 wildfire in Yarnell.