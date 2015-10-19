NAU To Induct Slain Aid Worker Into College Hall Of Fame

An international aid worker from Prescott who was killed while being held captive by the Islamic State group will be inducted into her college alma mater's hall of fame.

Northern Arizona University says the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will honor Kayla Mueller during homecoming weekend in a Hall of Fame Ceremony.

Mueller and three other alumni will be recognized during the Saturday ceremony, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Raul H. Castro Social and Behavioral Sciences building.

An NAU scholarship will be created in her name.

Mueller's parents have already established a foundation in her name.

The other hall of fame honorees are film producer Carol Kottenbrook, journalist Lynn Bartels and NPR correspondent Claudio Sanchez.

Kayla Mueller's death was confirmed in February by U.S. officials.