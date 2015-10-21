Alleged NAU Shooter Pleads Not Guilty

A college freshman charged in a fatal shooting on the Northern Arizona University campus has pleaded not guilty.

Steven Jones remains jailed on a $2 million bond. He's charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 9 death of Colin Brough and six counts of aggravated assault. Three other NAU students were injured in the shooting.

Jones waived a formal reading of the charges. His attorney, Burges McCowan, entered a not guilty plea this week in Coconino County Superior Court.

Jones' next hearing is scheduled Nov. 24.

According to court documents, Jones told police he shot the group of students only after they hit him in the face and chased him.

Prosecutors say his account was self-serving and allege Jones was the aggressor.