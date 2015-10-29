© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

Pig-Nosed Turtle Fossil Found in Southern Utah

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published October 29, 2015 at 5:00 AM MST
artist-depiction-Victor-Leshyk-web.jpg
Victor Leshyk
/

A fossil discovered in southern Utah adds a turtle with a pig nose to the list of animals that roamed with the dinosaurs.

The Golden’s bacon turtle gets the “bacon” part of its name from its pig-like snout. Scientists found a nearly complete fossil in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in southern Utah.

Paleontologist Joshua Lively describes the now-extinct species in a paper published last week in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology. “There is really no other turtle, fossil or modern, that has a snout that looks like this,” he says. “It is very unique.”

The two-foot long turtle had a broad nose with distinct nostrils separated by bone. Other turtle noses have a single opening with a fleshy division instead.

The Golden’s bacon turtle lived during the Cretaceous Period, 76 million years ago. The first part of its name honors Jerry Golden, a volunteer at the Natural History Museum of Utah who prepared the fossil for display.

Lively doesn’t yet know why the turtle had a pig-like nose, or how the species went extinct. He says more specimens are needed to answer those questions.

DSC_0711.JPG
Credit Randy Irmis
/
The excavation of the Golden's bacon turtle fossil in southern Utah.

Jerry-Golden-Joshua-Lively-NaturalHistoryMuseumUtah.jpg
Credit Natural History Museum of Utah
/
Volunteer Jerry Golden and doctoral student Joshua Lively display the turtle fossil.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News EnvironmentdinosaursgeologyScience and Innovation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content