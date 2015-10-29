Pig-Nosed Turtle Fossil Found in Southern Utah

A fossil discovered in southern Utah adds a turtle with a pig nose to the list of animals that roamed with the dinosaurs.

The Golden’s bacon turtle gets the “bacon” part of its name from its pig-like snout. Scientists found a nearly complete fossil in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in southern Utah.

Paleontologist Joshua Lively describes the now-extinct species in a paper published last week in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology. “There is really no other turtle, fossil or modern, that has a snout that looks like this,” he says. “It is very unique.”

The two-foot long turtle had a broad nose with distinct nostrils separated by bone. Other turtle noses have a single opening with a fleshy division instead.

The Golden’s bacon turtle lived during the Cretaceous Period, 76 million years ago. The first part of its name honors Jerry Golden, a volunteer at the Natural History Museum of Utah who prepared the fossil for display.

Lively doesn’t yet know why the turtle had a pig-like nose, or how the species went extinct. He says more specimens are needed to answer those questions.

Credit Randy Irmis / The excavation of the Golden's bacon turtle fossil in southern Utah.