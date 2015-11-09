© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon Listed as a ‘Park in Peril’ Due to Proposed Tusayan Development

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published November 9, 2015 at 5:00 AM MST
6044055637_b2e0c01e69_b.jpg
NPS
/

The Grand Canyon is listed as a Park in Peril according to the National Parks Conservation Association. That’s because a proposed development near the park threatens water sources on the South Rim of the canyon. Arizona Public Radio’ Ryan Heinsius reports. 

Hundreds of homes and thousands of square feet of commercial space are planned for the town of Tusayan at the edge of the National Park. But before that can happen, roads and infrastructure like utilities, have to be constructed on public land.

The Conservation Association wants President Obama to urge the U.S. Forest Service not to approve the work. It says the company, Stilo Development Group, may need to drill water wells to supply the project, and that would be detrimental to the Grand Canyon’s ecology.

Kevin Dahl is the Arizona senior program manager for the association.

“Where’s the water coming from, and what are we taking water away from? There are numerous fragile springs and side creeks, and also Havasu Creek, which is the entire water source for the Havasupai Indian Tribe. We don’t want those waters threatened,” says Dahl.

The National Park Service has also expressed concern about project. Stilo Development says it plans to be responsible and sustainable, even though it hasn’t yet identified a water source.

The company says the development will bring jobs and affordable housing to Tusayan, population less than 600.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parktusayanwaterStiloLocal News
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content