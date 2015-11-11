New Report Ranks Arizona's Congressional Delegation by Personal Wealth

The Washington D.C. political based website Roll Call recently released its annual report that ranks the wealth of all 541 senators, representatives and territorial delegates. Arizona’s members of congress appear near the top and close to the bottom of the list. Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports.

The Wealth of Congress Index ranks Senator John McCain as the 29th wealthiest member in all of Congress. He’s also the richest among Arizona’s delegation. McCain has an estimated net worth of more than $14 million. Most of that comes from his wife’s partial ownership of the largest beverage distribution company in the state.

Glendale Representative Trent Franks is also among the wealthiest in 36th place. Others however, are lower on the list. District one Representative Ann Kirkpatrick is 266th with a net worth of $500,000. And fourth congressional district Representative Paul Gosar is ranked 312th with about $300,000 in net worth. Senator Jeff Flake has a slightly negative net worth and is ranked at 436.

Roll Call acknowledges there are flaws in their wealth index. For instance, lawmakers don’t have to disclose the value of their properties, just the mortgages. That’s how someone who’s ranked as one of the least wealthy members can still own multiple properties.