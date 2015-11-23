Arizona Gov. Ducey, US Customs Head To Address Security

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection are among those set to testify about border drug trafficking at a field hearing of a U.S. Senate committee in Phoenix.

Ducey is expected to outline his new efforts to use state police to beef up border security during Monday's Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing. The Republican governor has ordered the Department of Public Safety to create a strike force to aid federal, county and local law enforcement in addressing drug trafficking and human smuggling.

The hearing is focused on heroin trafficking and Arizona's role as a smuggling corridor for the drug officials say is a growing national problem.

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Gil Kerlikowske and several Arizona officials also will testify.