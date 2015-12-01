© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Study: Most Groundwater Isn't a Renewable Resource

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published December 1, 2015 at 5:00 AM MST
well-drilling-rig-Williams-MLS_0.JPG
Melissa Sevigny
/

The first comprehensive study in decades of the world’s aquifers found that most groundwater doesn’t renew itself in the span of a human lifetime.

The international team of scientists found that so-called “modern” groundwater—younger than 50 years—is only about six percent of the world’s groundwater resources.

That means humans often rely on older groundwater, which can take hundreds or thousands of years to replenish with rainfall and snowmelt. In dry places like the American Southwest, recharge can be even slower.

The researchers say modern groundwater is still a vast resource on the planet. Its estimated volume is three times the amount of the world’s surface freshwater lakes and rivers.

A radioactive isotope was used to map the age of groundwater. Levels of this isotope rose sharply during the Cold War when nuclear testing affected the chemical content of rainfall.

The research was published in Nature Geoscience in November.

Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
