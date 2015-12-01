Test Scores For New Arizona Test Reveal Many Students Fail

Results for Arizona's new standardized test show that many students failed to show proficiency in math and English.

Many say that was expected because this was the first year that AzMerit, the school's new test, was implemented.

Only 34 percent of all students passed the English test, while 35 percent passed the math one.

The data was released by the Arizona Department of Education on Monday.

Spokesman Charles Tack said the results showed trends seen in past tests that reveal minority and low-income students fare the worst.

About 25 percent of economically disadvantaged, Latino and African American kids passed the tests.

Heidi Vega, spokeswoman for the Arizona School Board Association, said teachers and students didn't have a lot of time to prepare and that these results shouldn't be compared to the state's former test.