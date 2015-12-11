Every Student Succeeds Act Aims to Boost Native American Education

President Obama has signed the Every Student Succeeds Act into law. It’ll increase state and local control over public K through 12 instruction, but is also designed to bolster Native American education and preserve tribal culture. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

The law provides funds to teach tribal histories and traditions in Native American public schools. It supports tribal language immersion and restoration programs taught by traditional leaders, as well as family literacy services and early childhood development.

The Every Student Succeeds Act will create programs to combat high Native American school dropout and youth suicide rates.

The bill passed the House the Senate with rare bipartisan support. It replaces No Child Left Behind, the federal education law that expired in 2007. The new law gives states and local school districts increased authority over student and school accountability and standardized testing.